NFL schedule today: Week 10, Sunday games lineup, live streaming details, and key insights

The 2025 NFL season has entered Week 10, and Sunday's slate promises non-stop action with 12 matchups packed into a marathon day of football. Kicking off from Berlin, Germany, and wrapping up under the lights in Los Angeles, these games could shake up playoff races across both conferences.

Here's full schedule for Sunday games

Sunday International game (Berlin, November 9) Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons – 9:30 AM ET / 8:00 PM IST

Sunday early afternoon window (November 9) Chicago Bears at New York Giants – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Sunday late afternoon window Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 PM ET / 2:35 AM IST (Monday)

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Sunday night football Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:20 PM ET / 6:50 AM IST (Monday)

Key insights Week 10's intrigue ramps up post-trade deadline, with debuts like Sauce Gardner bolstering the Colts' secondary against Atlanta's explosive attack.

In Houston, Trevor Lawrence reunites with ex-Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers, expect fireworks against the league's top-ranked defense, though Jacksonville's turnover woes (six last week) loom large.

On Sunday Night, the Chargers' depleted O-line (sans Rashawn Slater) faces Pittsburgh's pass rush. Harbaugh's edge might not hold if sacks pile up.

With byes for Bengals, Chiefs, and others, these results could reshape wild-card chases.

Live streaming details NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.