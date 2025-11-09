NFL schedule today: Week 10, Sunday games lineup, live streaming details, and key insights

The 2025 NFL season has entered Week 10, and Sunday's slate promises non-stop action with 12 matchups packed into a marathon day of football. Kicking off from Berlin, Germany, and wrapping up under the lights in Los Angeles, these games could shake up playoff races across both conferences.
Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons – 9:30 AM ET / 8:00 PM IST
Chicago Bears at New York Giants – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 PM ET / 2:35 AM IST (Monday)
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:20 PM ET / 6:50 AM IST (Monday)
Week 10's intrigue ramps up post-trade deadline, with debuts like Sauce Gardner bolstering the Colts' secondary against Atlanta's explosive attack.
In Houston, Trevor Lawrence reunites with ex-Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers, expect fireworks against the league's top-ranked defense, though Jacksonville's turnover woes (six last week) loom large.
On Sunday Night, the Chargers' depleted O-line (sans Rashawn Slater) faces Pittsburgh's pass rush. Harbaugh's edge might not hold if sacks pile up.
With byes for Bengals, Chiefs, and others, these results could reshape wild-card chases.
NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.
The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.