NFL schedule today: Week 16, Sunday games lineup, live streaming details, and key insights

The 2025 NFL season has entered Week 16, and Sunday's slate promises non-stop action with 12 matchups packed into a marathon day of football. With playoff spots on the line and division races heating up, these games could shake up postseason pictures across both conferences.

Here's the full schedule for Sunday games (December 21) Sunday early afternoon window Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

Sunday late afternoon window Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos – 4:05 PM ET/2:35 AM IST (Monday)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 PM ET/2:35 AM IST (Monday)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions – 4:25 PM ET/2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans – 4:25 PM ET/2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Sunday night football New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens – 8:20 PM ET/6:50 AM IST (Monday)

Key insights NFL Week 16's slate is loaded with playoff implications, as teams like the Patriots (11-3) look to rebound from a tough loss and clinch a postseason berth, while the Ravens (7-7) fight to stay alive in the AFC North race.

Early window features high-stakes battles, including Josh Allen and the Bills pushing for AFC East positioning against a stout Browns defense, the Chiefs aiming to rebound, and divisional clashes like Buccaneers-Panthers with NFC South implications.

On Sunday Night, rookie sensation Drake Maye's Patriots offense tests a resurgent Baltimore defense led by Lamar Jackson, in a game with massive wildcard and division ramifications.

With several teams already on the bubble or fighting for home-field advantage, these results could lock in seeds and clinch spots.

NFL, Week 16, Sunday matchups: Live streaming details NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.