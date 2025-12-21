NFL schedule today: Week 16, Sunday games lineup, live streaming details, and key insights

The 2025 NFL season has entered Week 16, and Sunday's slate promises non-stop action with 12 matchups packed into a marathon day of football. With playoff spots on the line and division races heating up, these games could shake up postseason pictures across both conferences.
Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST
Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST
New York Jets at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST
Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos – 4:05 PM ET/2:35 AM IST (Monday)
Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 PM ET/2:35 AM IST (Monday)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions – 4:25 PM ET/2:55 AM IST (Monday)
Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans – 4:25 PM ET/2:55 AM IST (Monday)
New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens – 8:20 PM ET/6:50 AM IST (Monday)
NFL Week 16's slate is loaded with playoff implications, as teams like the Patriots (11-3) look to rebound from a tough loss and clinch a postseason berth, while the Ravens (7-7) fight to stay alive in the AFC North race.
Early window features high-stakes battles, including Josh Allen and the Bills pushing for AFC East positioning against a stout Browns defense, the Chiefs aiming to rebound, and divisional clashes like Buccaneers-Panthers with NFC South implications.
On Sunday Night, rookie sensation Drake Maye's Patriots offense tests a resurgent Baltimore defense led by Lamar Jackson, in a game with massive wildcard and division ramifications.
With several teams already on the bubble or fighting for home-field advantage, these results could lock in seeds and clinch spots.
NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.
The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.
