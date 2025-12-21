NFL schedule today: Week 16, Sunday games lineup, live streaming details, and key insights

Here’s your guide to the NFL Week 16 Sunday schedule, streaming options, and key insights.

Aachal Maniyar
Published21 Dec 2025, 08:22 PM IST
NFL Week 16, Sunday schedule
NFL Week 16, Sunday schedule(Getty Images via AFP)

The 2025 NFL season has entered Week 16, and Sunday's slate promises non-stop action with 12 matchups packed into a marathon day of football. With playoff spots on the line and division races heating up, these games could shake up postseason pictures across both conferences.

Here's the full schedule for Sunday games (December 21)

Sunday early afternoon window

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET/11:30 PM IST

Sunday late afternoon window

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos – 4:05 PM ET/2:35 AM IST (Monday)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 PM ET/2:35 AM IST (Monday)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions – 4:25 PM ET/2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans – 4:25 PM ET/2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Sunday night football

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens – 8:20 PM ET/6:50 AM IST (Monday)

Key insights

NFL Week 16's slate is loaded with playoff implications, as teams like the Patriots (11-3) look to rebound from a tough loss and clinch a postseason berth, while the Ravens (7-7) fight to stay alive in the AFC North race.

Early window features high-stakes battles, including Josh Allen and the Bills pushing for AFC East positioning against a stout Browns defense, the Chiefs aiming to rebound, and divisional clashes like Buccaneers-Panthers with NFC South implications.

Also Read | Jordan Love’s injury: What happened in Packers vs Bears game? Explained

On Sunday Night, rookie sensation Drake Maye's Patriots offense tests a resurgent Baltimore defense led by Lamar Jackson, in a game with massive wildcard and division ramifications.

With several teams already on the bubble or fighting for home-field advantage, these results could lock in seeds and clinch spots.

NFL, Week 16, Sunday matchups: Live streaming details

NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.

The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsNFL schedule today: Week 16, Sunday games lineup, live streaming details, and key insights
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.