NFL schedule today: Week 3, Sunday games lineup, live streaming details, and key insights

The NFL Week 3 is packed with thrilling clashes and rivalries with competitive matches scheduled on Sunday (September 21). These high-stakes battles could shape the playoff race. The games are set to begin at 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST).

Here is everything you need to know about the full game lineup for today, where to watch the NFL games, and key insights.

Full Schedule for NFL Sunday, Week 3

Afternoon matchups: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)

Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Minnesota Vikings - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)

New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Washington Commanders - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)

Late Afternoon/Early Evening games: Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers - 4:05 PM ET (Monday, 1:35 AM IST)

Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints - 4:05 PM ET (Monday, 1:35 AM IST)

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears - 4:25 PM ET (Monday, 1:55 AM IST)

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers - 4:25 PM ET (Monday, 1:55 AM IST)

Sunday Night Football Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants - 8:20 PM ET (Monday, 5:50 AM IST)

Live streaming details NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, handle national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.

The entire slate will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.

Key insights Chiefs vs Giants: Both teams are 0-2, making this a critical game. Patrick Mahomes faces Russell Wilson in a primetime battle.

Rams vs Eagles: A playoff rematch, with the unbeaten Rams facing a tough road test against a Philadelphia team coming off a Week 2 win over the Chiefs.

Cardinals vs 49ers: A key NFC West clash, with both teams at 2-0. San Francisco may start Mac Jones again as Brock Purdy recovers from injuries.

Bengals vs Vikings: Backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and Carson Wentz face off.