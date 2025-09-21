NFL schedule today: Week 3, Sunday games lineup, live streaming details, and key insights

The NFL Week 3 is packed with thrilling clashes and rivalries with competitive matches scheduled on Sunday (September 21). These high-stakes battles could shape the playoff race. The games are set to begin at 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST).
Here is everything you need to know about the full game lineup for today, where to watch the NFL games, and key insights.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Cincinnati Bengals vs Minnesota Vikings - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Las Vegas Raiders vs Washington Commanders - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers - 4:05 PM ET (Monday, 1:35 AM IST)
Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints - 4:05 PM ET (Monday, 1:35 AM IST)
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears - 4:25 PM ET (Monday, 1:55 AM IST)
Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers - 4:25 PM ET (Monday, 1:55 AM IST)
Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants - 8:20 PM ET (Monday, 5:50 AM IST)
NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, handle national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.
The entire slate will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.
Chiefs vs Giants: Both teams are 0-2, making this a critical game. Patrick Mahomes faces Russell Wilson in a primetime battle.
Rams vs Eagles: A playoff rematch, with the unbeaten Rams facing a tough road test against a Philadelphia team coming off a Week 2 win over the Chiefs.
Cardinals vs 49ers: A key NFC West clash, with both teams at 2-0. San Francisco may start Mac Jones again as Brock Purdy recovers from injuries.
Bengals vs Vikings: Backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and Carson Wentz face off.
Chargers vs Broncos: Justin Herbert and the 2-0 Chargers aim for a third win against Nix and the 1-1 Broncos in an AFC West showdown.