NFL schedule today: Week 5, Sunday games lineup, live streaming details, and key insights

The 2025 NFL season has intensified with Week 5 bringing a thrilling Sunday lineup on October 5. With bye weeks sidelining the Falcons, Bears, Packers, and Steelers. Undefeated teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills face tough challenges, while a London matchup and rookie debuts add excitement.
The Minnesota Vikings vs the Cleveland Browns play in London for back-to-back European excitement.
Sunday Afternoon Early Window (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)
Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Jets (CBS)
Denver Broncos battle the Philadelphia Eagles (FOX)
Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers (CBS)
Houston Texans face the Baltimore Ravens (CBS)
Tennessee Titans travel to Arizona Cardinals (FOX)
New Orleans Saints meet the New York Giants (FOX)
Indianapolis Colts host Las Vegas Raiders (CBS)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Washington Commanders (CBS, 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST Monday)
Cincinnati Bengals face the Detroit Lions (FOX, 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST Monday)
Seattle Seahawks take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX, 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST Monday)
Buffalo Bills host New England Patriots in a high-stakes AFC East battle.
Jacksonville Jaguars meet Kansas City Chiefs, with Trevor Lawrence leading a prime-time duel versus Patrick Mahomes.
Cleveland’s rookie QB Dillon Gabriel makes his NFL debut against Minnesota in London.
Both Houston and Baltimore, at 1-3, face pressure to rebound in a playoff rematch. Lamar Jackson’s hamstring injury leaves Baltimore’s defense vulnerable to CJ Stroud’s passing game.
Philadelphia’s 4-0 record and top-5 defense meet Denver’s emerging QB Bo Nix. The Eagles’ home dominance will be challenged by the Broncos’ improving offense.
Buffalo’s 4-0 start faces New England, with rookie Drake Maye’s dual-threat style testing the Bills’ secondary. Josh Allen’s leadership remains key in this divisional clash.
Seahawks’ defensive edge: Seattle’s defense, allowing just 16.8 points per game, faces Tampa Bay, potentially without Mike Evans. The Buccaneers’ offense could struggle against Seattle’s aggressive front.
NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.
The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.
