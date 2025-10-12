NFL schedule today: Week 6, Sunday games lineup, live streaming details, and key insights

The NFL season 2025 has intensified with Week 6 bringing a thrilling Sunday lineup on October 12. The slate is packed with international flair, divisional rivalries, and prime-time showdowns. With no undefeated teams left after upsets in Week 5, every matchup carries playoff implications. From the early London kickoff to the Lions-Chiefs clash under the lights, here's your complete guide to today's action.

Sunday International Game Denver Broncos at New York Jets (London) – 9:30 AM ET / 7:00 PM IST

Sunday early afternoon window Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Sunday late afternoon window Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday)

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)

Sunday night football Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Monday)

Live streaming details NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.