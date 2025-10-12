NFL schedule today: Week 6, Sunday games lineup, live streaming details, and key insights

The NFL season 2025 has intensified with Week 6 bringing a thrilling Sunday lineup on October 12. The slate is packed with international flair, divisional rivalries, and prime-time showdowns. With no undefeated teams left after upsets in Week 5, every matchup carries playoff implications. From the early London kickoff to the Lions-Chiefs clash under the lights, here's your complete guide to today's action.
Denver Broncos at New York Jets (London) – 9:30 AM ET / 7:00 PM IST
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday)
Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Monday)
NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.
The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.
