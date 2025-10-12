NFL schedule today: Week 6, Sunday games lineup, live streaming details, and key insights

The NFL season 2025 has intensified with Week 6 bringing a thrilling Sunday lineup on October 12. The slate is packed with international flair, divisional rivalries, and prime-time showdowns. With no undefeated teams left after upsets in Week 5, every matchup carries playoff implications. From the early London kickoff to the Lions-Chiefs clash under the lights, here's your complete guide to today's action.

Advertisement

Sunday International Game Denver Broncos at New York Jets (London) – 9:30 AM ET / 7:00 PM IST

Sunday early afternoon window Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Advertisement

Sunday late afternoon window Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday)

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)

Also Read | NFL fans in London get partial refunds after Vikings-Browns ticketing glitch

Sunday night football Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Monday)

Live streaming details NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.

The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.