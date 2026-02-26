NFL Scouting Combine 2026: Complete guide to dates, schedule, how to watch, and key details

As the NFL offseason heats up, all eyes turn to Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, set to kick off its on-field workouts at 3 PM ET on Thursday, February 26.

Spanning four days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the combine features some of the most promising college football talents performing drills, measurements, and interviews in front of general managers, coaches, scouts, and other team evaluators.

Key prospects to watch for Notable invitees include standout quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), running back Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), linebacker Arvell Reese (Ohio State), and linebacker Sonny Styles (Ohio State), all of whom received invitations to showcase their skills.

A total of 319 prospects are participating overall. This event remains a key milestone in the draft evaluation process.

Key dates and venue for the 2026 NFL Combine The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will run from February 26 to March 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. This marks the 39th straight year in Indy since 1987, providing a familiar backdrop for scouts and executives.

Prospects have been arriving since earlier this week for preliminary activities, but on-field testing is set to start today.

Daily workout schedule and start times Thursday, February 26 (3-8 PM ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers, and placekickers get things started. Expect edge rushers and tacklers to showcase their burst and power.

Friday, February 27 (3-8 PM ET): Defensive backs and tight ends take over, highlighting coverage skills and receiving prowess.

Saturday, February 28 (1-8 PM ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs steal the show.

Sunday, March 1 (1-5 PM ET): Offensive linemen wrap it up, demonstrating footwork and blocking technique.

These sessions include iconic drills like the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, and shuttles, plus position-specific exercises.

How to watch the 2026 NFL Combine live Viewers can watch full workouts, press conferences, and analysis on NFL Network. Streaming is available exclusively through NFL+ on smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs, featuring live feeds, real-time results, insider breakdowns, and on-demand replays.

Additional carriers of NFL Network include DirecTV, Fubo, and ESPN. NFL.com hosts live trackers for key metrics and prospect updates.

What are the notable drills at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine 2026? 40-yard dash

Bench press

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Three-cone drill

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle