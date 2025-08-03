NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce mourn father Ed’s partner Maureen Maguire's death

Maureen Maguire, partner of Ed Kelce, father of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, passed away at the age of 74, according to an obituary from Stretch Funeral Home in suburban Philadelphia. She leaves behind three children, six grandchildren, her brother, and her sister.

Close relationship with Ed Kelce Maguire shared a significant relationship with Ed Kelce, marked by shared experiences such as travel and attending NFL games.“She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce,” the obituary noted.

This strengthened her bond with Ed and his sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Notably, Ed was married to Jason, Travis’ momDonna Kelce, for 25 years after they tied the knot in the late '70s.

Maureen Maguire's connections with notable figures Maguire’s warmth extended to interactions with public figures, including Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

In a February 2024 Los Angeles Times interview, Ed Kelce recalled a humorous moment when Maguire jokingly referred to him as her “boyfriend” during a photo with Swift.

Another instance, shared on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland in January 2024, highlighted Maguire’s role in helping Ed recall Swift’s name during a gathering at Travis’ home, a frequent pre-game meeting spot for friends.

Honouring Maureen Maguire’s legacy and funeral details Maureen Maguire is described as a devoted mother with a talent for hospitality. "A natural hostess, she was famous for throwing the best parties, always full of warmth, laughter, and unforgettable food," the obituary added.