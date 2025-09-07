NFL Sunday Ticket 2025: Your guide to pricing, discounts, and how to subscribe

The 2025 NFL regular season began on September 4, and the first full Sunday of games has arrived on September 7. For fans wanting to watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game, NFL Sunday Ticket, available through YouTube and YouTube TV, is the ultimate solution. Notably, this premium package delivers all Sunday games. With various pricing tiers, discounts, and promotional offers, here’s a clear guide to navigating NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2025 season.

Advertisement

What is NFL Sunday Ticket and its advantages? NFL Sunday Ticket is a premium sports package that streams every Sunday afternoon NFL game not broadcast on local TV stations. Now in its third year on YouTube and YouTube TV, it’s valued for its comprehensive coverage of out-of-market games.

Whether you ate following a team outside your local market or tracking multiple matchups for fantasy football, this service ensures you stay connected. Features like multiview (watch up to four games at once) and Fantasy Football View enhance the experience for YouTube TV subscribers.

How much does NFL Sunday Ticket cost? Pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket depends on whether you are a new or returning subscriber, if you choose YouTube or YouTube TV, and whether you add NFL RedZone.

Advertisement

Here’s the breakdown and easy explanation: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube (Primetime Channels):

New Subscribers: $276 for the full season or eight monthly payments of $34.50. With NFL RedZone, it’s $318 or $39.75 monthly. For a single month, new users pay $85, or $95 with RedZone.

Returning Subscribers: $480 for the season or $60 monthly for eight months. With RedZone, it’s $522 or $65.25 monthly. Monthly options are $145, or $155 with RedZone.

NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV:

New Subscribers: $276 for the season or $34.50 monthly for eight months, plus a YouTube TV subscription ($49.99/month for the first three months, then $82.99/month). With RedZone, it’s $318 or $39.75 monthly. Monthly options are $85, or $95 with RedZone.

Advertisement

Returning Subscribers: $378 for the season or $47.25 monthly. With RedZone, it’s $420 or $52.50 monthly. Monthly plans are $115, or $125 with RedZone.

It is to be noted that the YouTube TV requires a base plan, increasing the overall cost, but includes local and national games on CBS, Fox, and other channels. Payment plans may not be available everywhere, and subscriptions are non-refundable.

Are there discounts for students? Yes, students can get NFL Sunday Ticket for $119 for the season, or $129 with NFL RedZone, saving $361 compared to the $480 regular price for returning subscribers ($393 savings with RedZone). To subscribe, visit the YouTube site and follow the student plan prompts, verifying eligibility through a third-party service.

Advertisement

Do veterans, first responders, and others get discounts? Veterans, active military, first responders, medical personnel, and teachers can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for $198 for the season, or $240 with NFL RedZone. Verification is required, and subscriptions are available via YouTube Primetime Channels. This offer runs until December 31, 2025.

How can you sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket? To subscribe, visit the YouTube or YouTube TV website. For YouTube Primetime Channels, go to the NFL Sunday Ticket page, sign in with a Google account, and select your plan. For YouTube TV, add NFL Sunday Ticket as an add-on to your base plan. Verizon customers can redeem offers through My Verizon, while Best Buy, DraftKings, and FanDuel deals require following specific promotional instructions. A Google account is required, and subscriptions are non-cancellable.

Advertisement