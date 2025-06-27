NFL suspends Justin Tucker for 10 games amid sexual misconduct allegations

Justin Tucker, former Baltimore Ravens kicker has been suspended by the NFL for 10 games. The announcement was made following allegations of sexual misconduct against him. The suspension, effective from roster cutdown day on August 26, 2025, will run until November 11, 2025, according to the NFL’s official statement.

The Allegations and the investigation process The controversy began six months ago when an investigation detailing claims from six massage therapists who accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior during sessions between 2012 and 2016, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Two spas banned Tucker as a result. Within weeks, 10 more women came forward, bringing the total to 16 therapists across eight spas and wellness centers.

Tucker, 35, denied the accusations in a statement posted on X shortly after the initial report, saying, “I have always strived to carry myself in a way that would make my family and community proud.”

The NFL launched an investigation, with investigators interviewing the accusers in Baltimore within three weeks of the initial report.

Suspension details The 10-game suspension, one game shorter than the 11-game suspension given to Deshaun Watson for similar allegations, will prevent Tucker from playing until mid-November.

However, as a free agent, Tucker will be allowed to try out with teams and participate in training camp and pre-season games. However, if signed before the season, his suspension will begin once the regular season starts. If he joins a team mid-season, he will have to serve the remaining games of his suspension before playing.

Statement from Justin Tucker's agent Tucker’s agent, Rob Roche, expressed disappointment with the NFL’s decision in a statement reported by ESPN, Roche said, “We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision. Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud."

"Justin stands by his previous statements. To put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter,” he added.

Tucker’s career and release from the Ravens Tucker joined the Ravens in 2012. He is one of the greatest kickers in the NFL, holding records for the highest career field goal percentage (89.1%) and the longest field goal made (66 yards). However, his performance last season was the worst of his 13-year career, with a field goal percentage of 73.3% and an extra point completion rate of 96.8%, his second-lowest mark.

