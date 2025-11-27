NFL Thanksgiving Day games: Full schedule, timings, teams, live streaming details, key storylines and more

The NFL is set to deliver its annual feast of football on Thanksgiving Day, for the 20th year in a row. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will continue their legendary streak, each hitting the field for the 60th straight Thanksgiving game. This holiday ritual, rooted in NFL history since 1934, promises thrilling action on Thursday (November 27).

Details about the tradition of the Thanksgiving NFL games Thanksgiving NFL games have been a significant part of American holidays for nearly a century. The league initiated this tradition in 1934, but it truly took shape during the Super Bowl era. Since then, the Lions and Cowboys have anchored the day as hosts every single year, skipping only 1975 and 1977.

This season, Detroit will welcome a fierce NFC North foe, while Dallas battles an AFC powerhouse. Capping it off, a prime-time AFC North clash is set to add fireworks.

Detroit Lions to face Green Bay Packers at home Kicking things off at 1 PM ET from Ford Field, the Detroit Lions will face the Green Bay Packers in a divisional showdown that could shake up the NFC North standings. The Lions are riding high after a gritty Week 12 win over the New York Giants, marking their second home game in as many weeks. Detroit's offense will test Green Bay's stout defense. The Packers, no strangers to Lambeau magic, bring their own firepower but face a hostile crowd in Motown.

How to watch the Lions vs Packers game The Lions vs Packers game will be available on Fox. There are multiple options for streaming, including the league's streaming service, NFL+, or Fubo, which comes with a free trial.

Dallas Cowboys welcome Kansas City Chiefs in late-afternoon matchup Shifting to Arlington at 4:30 PM ET, the Dallas Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs in a cross-conference clash that's sure to spark national buzz. The Cowboys lean on their star-studded roster to defend home turf. On the other hand, the Chiefs, after a rocky start to the season, are clawing back into the playoff hunt by Week 13.

How to watch the Cowboys vs Chiefs game CBS will broadcast the second game on the slate between the Cowboys and Chiefs from AT&T Stadium. Like the first game of the day between the Lions and Packers, the game will be available on NFL+ and Fubo. CBS will also stream the game on their service, Paramount+.

Ravens vs Bengals closes with prime-time fireworks The nightcap at 8:20 PM ET sends the Cincinnati Bengals to Baltimore for an AFC North grudge match against the surging Ravens. The Ravens enter with a winning streak of five games. Cincinnati, battling injuries and inconsistencies, will aim to bounce back.