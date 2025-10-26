NFL to investigate Baltimore Ravens' injury report as Lamar Jackson ruled out vs Chicago Bears in Week 8 clash

The NFL has launched an investigation into the Baltimore Ravens' handling of Lamar Jackson's injury report ahead of their crucial matchup against the Chicago Bears. The two-time MVP quarterback, sidelined by a nagging hamstring issue, was ruled out before kickoff, sparking questions about transparency and potential violations of league protocols.

When was Lamar Jackson's status changed? The timing of Lamar Jackson's exclusion has everyone talking. After a bye week, he was pegged as a full go in Friday's session, hinting at his return to lead the offense. Yet, on Saturday, the Ravens pulled the plug, citing additional assessments. This reason could breach the NFL's strict injury reporting guidelines. If fault is found, penalties might include hefty fines or lost draft capital, a headache the Ravens don't need amid their slump.

"The league will look into this," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN. "The league reviews any matter involving a change to a player’s status," he added.

How did the Ravens justify the update? In their defense, the Ravens pointed to proactive talks with the league. "Upon further evaluation today and after conferring with the league office, because Lamar didn’t take any starter reps in practice, we updated our report to reflect his practice participation," their statement explained.

Digging deeper, Jackson participated fully but stuck with the scout team, leaving Tyler Huntley to run the show with the starters.

Tyler Huntley steps up as starter With Lamar Jackson out, Tyler Huntley will take the helm over Cooper Rush, who started the past two games. Rush struggled, throwing for just 251 yards with zero touchdowns and four interceptions, leading to his benching in a Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Huntley holds a 5-9 record as a starter, including a 3-6 mark with the Baltimore Ravens from 2021 to 2023. Notably, Huntley led the Ravens to a 16-13 win over the Bears in 2021, completing 26 of 36 passes for 219 yards.