NFL to renegotiate $111B TV rights deal early; Roger Goodell says talks may start in 2026

The NFL may not wait until the end of the decade to revisit its record-shattering television contracts. In an exclusive interview, Commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC that the league could begin renegotiating media rights as soon as 2026, four years before the current opt-out clause kicks in.

Goodell hints at early talks The NFL signed an 11-year, $111 billion media deal in 2021. According to CNBC, under the current agreement, the league can opt out of most of its media partners after the 2029-30 season, while Disney has an extra year of rights. But Goodell said the success of other leagues and the surge in sports media value overall have him looking sooner.

“I think our partners would want to sit down and talk to us at any time, and we continue to dialogue with them,” Goodell told CNBC. “Obviously, it’s not going to happen this year. But it could happen as early as next year. That could happen.”

What it would take Any early renegotiation will require buy-in from all five current partners: Disney, Comcast’s NBC Universal, Paramount, Amazon, and Fox. When news of the possibility broke, none of those companies responded to Reuters’ requests for a comment.

The prospect is a double-edged sword for broadcasters. Renewing rights secures the NFL, one of the last major drivers of live TV audiences. But it also means bigger checks at a time when media firms are already cutting costs.

Why it matters NFL games dominate television like no other program. According to Forbes, 72 of the top 100 shows were NFL broadcasts last year, and in 2023, that figure was 93 of 100. Advertisers pay premium prices to be part of that audience, making the league’s games the crown jewel of American media.

Renegotiating a new TV rights deal ahead of schedule could add billions more in annual revenue for the league, while also locking partners into long-term security as streaming competition grows.

Goodell’s remarks signal that the NFL is preparing to capitalize on its unmatched ratings power sooner rather than later. With the NBA and NHL already seeing sharp jumps in rights values, the NFL doesn’t want to be the one leaving money on the table.

FAQs When could the NFL start renegotiating its TV rights? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said talks could begin as early as 2026, four years ahead of schedule.

How much is the current NFL TV deal worth? The league signed an 11-year, $111 billion deal in 2021 with Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Amazon and Fox.

Why renegotiate early? Goodell says the NFL may be “leaving money on the table” as other leagues like the NBA and NHL have seen major media revenue growth.