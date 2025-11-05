NFL trade deadline 2025: Complete breakdown of every major deal as contenders reshape rosters

The 2025 NFL trade deadline proved very active with contending teams making aggressive moves to strengthen their rosters while struggling franchises sold off assets in preparation for the future. The deadline, set for Tuesday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET, saw blockbuster deals, surprising swaps, and strategic maneuvers that could reshape the playoff picture for the remainder of the season.

The blockbuster trades The New York Jets sent Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts The New York Jets traded two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two first-round picks (2026 and 2027) and wide receiver Adonai AD Mitchell. The deal came just four months after the Jets made Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with a four-year, $120.4 million extension.

Dallas Cowboys land Quinnen Williams in major defensive overhaul The Dallas Cowboys addressed their league-worst defense by acquiring three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

The move comes as the Cowboys desperately needed defensive reinforcement after trading star edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the season.

Philadelphia Eagles' aggressive deadline strategy The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles executed three separate trades in the days leading up to the deadline, aggressively addressing defensive needs.

Jaelan Phillips The Eagles obtained the outside linebacker from the Miami Dolphins for a 2026 third-round pick. The 26-year-old first-round pick from 2021 provides much-needed pass rush help.

Jaire Alexander The Philadelphia Eagles acquired the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback from the Baltimore Ravens along with a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Michael Carter II The Eagles traded wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets for the slot cornerback and a 2027 seventh-round pick. Carter, who signed a three-year, $30.75 million extension in 2024 to become the NFL's highest-paid slot corner, agreed to delete $5 million in injury guarantees for 2026 to facilitate the trade.

Wide Receiver movement across the league Seattle Seahawks add Rashid Shaheed The Seattle Seahawks, sitting at 6-2 and tied atop the NFC West, acquired dynamic wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints for fourth-and fifth-round picks in the 2026 draft. He joins a high-powered offense led by quarterback Sam Darnold and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who currently leads the NFL in receiving yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars bolster depleted receiving corps The Jacksonville Jaguars addressed their injury-ravaged wide receiver room by acquiring Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders for fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2026. Meyers, 28, had requested a trade from Las Vegas after contract extension negotiations failed in the offseason and had been vocal about wanting to join a contender.

Defensive reinforcements and position swaps Dallas Cowboys address linebacker depth The Cowboys continued their defensive makeover by acquiring linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2026 seventh-round pick. Wilson, 29, had requested a trade after his playing time decreased following the promotion of rookie Barrett Carter to the starting lineup.

New England Patriots offload veterans The New England Patriots, under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, moved on from multiple players who had fallen out of favour with the new regime.

Kyle Dugger to Steelers The Patriots traded the safety and a 2026 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Dugger, a 2020 second-round pick who signed a four-year, $58 million extension in 2024, had started just four of seven games this season and saw his defensive snap percentage plummet under Vrabe.

Keion White to 49ers The Patriots sent the defensive end and a 2026 seventh-round pick to San Francisco for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Chicago Bears address Edge Rush after injury The Chicago Bears acquired defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The move came two days after starting edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against Cincinnati.

Baltimore Ravens bolster Pass Rush The Baltimore Ravens addressed their league-worst pass rush by acquiring versatile edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones from the Tennessee Titans for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick that could become a fourth-rounder. He joins a Ravens team that had traded edge rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in October and lost Tavius Robinson to a foot injury.

Cleveland Browns bolster the Offensive Line The Cleveland Browns addressed offensive tackle needs by trading for Cam Robinson from the Houston Texans for a 2026 sixth-round pick while also receiving a 2027 seventh-round pick. The Texans paid $8.75 million of Robinson's $12 million 2025 contract via signing bonus, leaving Cleveland responsible for just the prorated portion of his $2 million base salary and $1.25 million in roster bonuses.

Chargers and Ravens swap Defensive Backs The Baltimore Ravens traded edge rusher Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.