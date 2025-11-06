NFL Week 10: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL regular season storms into double digits with Week 10, showcasing games from Berlin to California and featuring playoff chases intensifying across both conferences. With four Super Bowl contenders resting this week and a special European kick-off on Sunday, every matchup could have season-defining momentum.
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Friday)
Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons – 9:30 AM ET / 8:00 PM IST
Chicago Bears at New York Giants – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 PM ET / 2:35 AM IST (Monday)
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:20 PM ET / 6:50 AM IST (Monday)
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Tuesday)
Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs
The Colts and Falcons headline Sunday’s international slot in Berlin, a must-watch.
Miami, San Francisco, and Detroit bring explosive offenses into Week 10—star backs like Jahmyr Gibbs and Christian McCaffrey.
Lamar Jackson’s home matchup with the Vikings makes the matchup much-awaited, the battle between Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love closes the week as Green Bay fights to save their playoff campaign.
NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.
The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.
