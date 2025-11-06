NFL Week 10: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL regular season storms into double digits with Week 10, showcasing games from Berlin to California and featuring playoff chases intensifying across both conferences. With four Super Bowl contenders resting this week and a special European kick-off on Sunday, every matchup could have season-defining momentum.

Complete NFL Week 10 schedule and times Thursday night football (November 6) Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Friday)

International Game (Berlin, November 9) Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons – 9:30 AM ET / 8:00 PM IST

Sunday early afternoon window (November 9) Chicago Bears at New York Giants – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Sunday late afternoon window Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 PM ET / 2:35 AM IST (Monday)

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Sunday night football Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:20 PM ET / 6:50 AM IST (Monday)

Monday matchup (November 10) Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Tuesday)

Bye Week Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs

Team news and other insights The Colts and Falcons headline Sunday’s international slot in Berlin, a must-watch.

Miami, San Francisco, and Detroit bring explosive offenses into Week 10—star backs like Jahmyr Gibbs and Christian McCaffrey.

Lamar Jackson’s home matchup with the Vikings makes the matchup much-awaited, the battle between Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love closes the week as Green Bay fights to save their playoff campaign.

Live streaming details NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.

The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.