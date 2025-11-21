NFL Week 12: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

NFL Week 12 is set to bring crucial divisional showdowns, MVP-caliber quarterback duels, and teams fighting for playoff positioning. With four squads on bye and the stretch run beginning, every matchup will be important in a pivotal week.
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Friday)
Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
New York Giants at Detroit Lions – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:05 PM ET / 2:35 AM IST (Monday)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 PM ET / 2:35 AM IST (Monday)
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams – 8:20 PM ET / 6:50 AM IST (Monday)
Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Tuesday)
Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders
Josh Allen and the Bills kick off Week 12 on Thursday night, travelling to Houston where the Texans look to build momentum after consecutive wins.
The Chiefs face a critical test against the Colts, with Kansas City needing to halt a two-game slide
Sunday Night Football features Matthew Stafford versus Baker Mayfield in an NFC showdown at SoFi Stadium.
The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry heats up in the late afternoon window, with Dallas coming off a big Monday night win and Philadelphia looking to extend their lead in the NFC East.
NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.
The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.
