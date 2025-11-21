Subscribe

NFL Week 12: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

Aachal Maniyar
Published21 Nov 2025, 02:18 AM IST
NFL Week 12, full schedule and other details
NFL Week 12 is set to bring crucial divisional showdowns, MVP-caliber quarterback duels, and teams fighting for playoff positioning. With four squads on bye and the stretch run beginning, every matchup will be important in a pivotal week.

Complete NFL Week 12 schedule and times

Thursday night football (November 20)

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Friday)

Sunday early afternoon window (November 23)

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

New York Giants at Detroit Lions – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Sunday late afternoon window

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:05 PM ET / 2:35 AM IST (Monday)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 PM ET / 2:35 AM IST (Monday)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Sunday night football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams – 8:20 PM ET / 6:50 AM IST (Monday)

Monday matchup (November 24)

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Tuesday)

Bye Week:

Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders

Team news and other insights

Josh Allen and the Bills kick off Week 12 on Thursday night, travelling to Houston where the Texans look to build momentum after consecutive wins.

The Chiefs face a critical test against the Colts, with Kansas City needing to halt a two-game slide

Sunday Night Football features Matthew Stafford versus Baker Mayfield in an NFC showdown at SoFi Stadium.

The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry heats up in the late afternoon window, with Dallas coming off a big Monday night win and Philadelphia looking to extend their lead in the NFC East.

Live streaming details

NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.

The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.

 
 
