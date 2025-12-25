NFL Week 17: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

As December reaches its final week, NFL Week 17 arrives with a holiday spectacle, playoff implications at their peak, and teams fighting for their postseason lives. Three games on Christmas Day, Saturday primetime clashes, and a full Sunday slate make this one of the most dramatic weeks on the calendar, with every snap carrying weight in the final stretch before the playoffs.

Complete NFL Week 17 schedule and times

Also Read | 2026 NFL Pro Bowl rosters announced: Check full AFC and NFC lists

Thursday, Christmas Day Matchups (December 25) Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings – 4:30 PM ET / 3:00 AM IST (Friday)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Friday)

Saturday matchups (December 27) Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:30 PM ET / 3:00 AM IST (Sunday)

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers – 8:00 PM ET / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday)

Sunday early afternoon window (November 28) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

New England Patriots at New York Jets – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Sunday late afternoon window New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:05 PM ET / 2:35 AM IST (Monday)

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Sunday night football Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers – 8:20 PM ET / 6:50 AM IST (Monday)

Monday matchup (November 29) Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Tuesday)

Bye Week: None.

Team news and other insights The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Christmas night in a critical AFC West showdown, with Patrick Mahomes and the defending champions facing playoff pressure after recent losses.

The Ravens' Saturday night trip to Green Bay signals a potential NFC playoff preview, with both teams fighting for seeding advantage in their respective conferences.

Detroit's Thursday night visit to Minnesota features two Super Bowl contenders battling for the NFC North crown, making this matchup one of the season's most pivotal.

Philadelphia's journey to Buffalo on Sunday carries massive wild-card implications for both AFC and NFC playoff races, with Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts showcasing elite quarterback play.

With no bye weeks in Week 17, every team is at full strength—making depth and conditioning critical factors as the season enters its final stretch.