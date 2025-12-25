NFL Week 17: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

As December reaches its final week, NFL Week 17 arrives with a holiday spectacle, playoff implications at their peak, and teams fighting for their postseason lives. Three games on Christmas Day, Saturday primetime clashes, and a full Sunday slate make this one of the most dramatic weeks on the calendar, with every snap carrying weight in the final stretch before the playoffs.
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings – 4:30 PM ET / 3:00 AM IST (Friday)
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Friday)
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:30 PM ET / 3:00 AM IST (Sunday)
Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers – 8:00 PM ET / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
New England Patriots at New York Jets – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:05 PM ET / 2:35 AM IST (Monday)
Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers – 8:20 PM ET / 6:50 AM IST (Monday)
Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Tuesday)
None.
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Christmas night in a critical AFC West showdown, with Patrick Mahomes and the defending champions facing playoff pressure after recent losses.
The Ravens' Saturday night trip to Green Bay signals a potential NFC playoff preview, with both teams fighting for seeding advantage in their respective conferences.
Detroit's Thursday night visit to Minnesota features two Super Bowl contenders battling for the NFC North crown, making this matchup one of the season's most pivotal.
Philadelphia's journey to Buffalo on Sunday carries massive wild-card implications for both AFC and NFC playoff races, with Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts showcasing elite quarterback play.
With no bye weeks in Week 17, every team is at full strength—making depth and conditioning critical factors as the season enters its final stretch.
NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.