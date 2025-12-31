NFL Week 18: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL regular season reaches its climactic conclusion with Week 18, where playoff seeding will be finalized, division titles decided, and several teams' postseason fates determined in one last, defining weekend. From Saturday's NFC West showdown that determines the No. 1 overall seed, to Sunday's AFC North championship game on Sunday Night Football, every matchup carries title and playoff implications.

Complete NFL Week 18 schedule and times

Saturday Matchups (January 3) Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4:30 PM ET / 3:00 AM IST (Sunday)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers – 8:00 PM ET / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday)

Sunday early afternoon window (January 4) New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST

Sunday late afternoon window Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)

Sunday night football Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:20 PM ET / 6:50 AM IST (Monday)

Bye Week: None

Team news and playoff implications NFC West Crown and No. 1 Seed: The Seattle Seahawks (13-3) clinch the NFC's top seed and best playoff positioning with a win or tie against the 49ers (12-4). This Saturday night matchup in San Francisco will define playoff seeding across the entire conference.

AFC North Championship: In what promises to be one of the most dramatic finales, the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) clash on Sunday Night Football in a winner-take-all game for the AFC North title and the conference's No. 4 playoff seed.

AFC Top Seed Race: The Denver Broncos (13-3) enter Week 18 as the likely AFC No. 1 seed, needing a win or help from other teams. The New England Patriots (13-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) remain in contention for the top spot depending on results across the weekend.

NFC South Title: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Carolina Panthers in what could determine NFC South positioning and playoff seeding.

Division Clinchers: Multiple division races come down to the final week—Green Bay at Minnesota, Philadelphia vs Washington, and Houston vs Indianapolis all carry significant weight.

Live streaming details US viewers catch Saturday's games on ESPN/ABC, with Sunday games distributed across FOX, CBS, and NBC. The season-ending Ravens-Steelers matchup airs on NBC and Peacock.

Indian fans can stream all Week 18 games live and on-demand via DAZN NFL Game Pass, with full coverage of Saturday doubleheaders, Sunday slate, and the historic Ravens-Steelers finale.