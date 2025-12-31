NFL Week 18: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL regular season reaches its climactic conclusion with Week 18, where playoff seeding will be finalized, division titles decided, and several teams' postseason fates determined in one last, defining weekend. From Saturday's NFC West showdown that determines the No. 1 overall seed, to Sunday's AFC North championship game on Sunday Night Football, every matchup carries title and playoff implications.
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4:30 PM ET / 3:00 AM IST (Sunday)
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers – 8:00 PM ET / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday)
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears – 4:25 PM ET / 2:55 AM IST (Monday)
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:20 PM ET / 6:50 AM IST (Monday)
None
NFC West Crown and No. 1 Seed: The Seattle Seahawks (13-3) clinch the NFC's top seed and best playoff positioning with a win or tie against the 49ers (12-4). This Saturday night matchup in San Francisco will define playoff seeding across the entire conference.
AFC North Championship: In what promises to be one of the most dramatic finales, the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) clash on Sunday Night Football in a winner-take-all game for the AFC North title and the conference's No. 4 playoff seed.
AFC Top Seed Race: The Denver Broncos (13-3) enter Week 18 as the likely AFC No. 1 seed, needing a win or help from other teams. The New England Patriots (13-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) remain in contention for the top spot depending on results across the weekend.
NFC South Title: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Carolina Panthers in what could determine NFC South positioning and playoff seeding.
Division Clinchers: Multiple division races come down to the final week—Green Bay at Minnesota, Philadelphia vs Washington, and Houston vs Indianapolis all carry significant weight.
US viewers catch Saturday's games on ESPN/ABC, with Sunday games distributed across FOX, CBS, and NBC. The season-ending Ravens-Steelers matchup airs on NBC and Peacock.
Indian fans can stream all Week 18 games live and on-demand via DAZN NFL Game Pass, with full coverage of Saturday doubleheaders, Sunday slate, and the historic Ravens-Steelers finale.
NFL+ provides mobile streaming, highlights, and exclusive content for international and US audiences throughout the weekend.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.