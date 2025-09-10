NFL Week 2: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

Week 2 of the NFL 2025 regular season is set to kick-off on September 11. Football fans across the globe are set to witness the first wave of defining storylines, dramatic rematches, and high-stakes face-offs.

Here is all you need to know about the full NFL Week 2 schedule, storylines to watch, and the live streaming details.

NFL Week 2 Schedule (ET/IST) Thursday, September 11 / Friday, September 12 IST Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers (8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST)

Sunday, September 14 / Late night, September 14 and early morning September 15 IST Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST Sep 15)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST Sep 15)

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST Sep 15)

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST Sep 15)

Monday, September 15 / Early Tuesday, September 16 IST Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans (7:00 PM ET / 4:30 AM IST Sep 16)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (10:00 PM ET / 7:30 AM IST Sep 16)

Storylines to watch

Super Bowl LIX rematch in Kansas City Fans will be eagerly waiting for the Super Bowl LIX rematch as the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the Chiefs looking to avenge their Super Bowl defeat and the Eagles riding high on confidence, the game is expected to be filled with drama. Physical play, tactical duels between Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni, and fireworks from Jalen Hurts versus Patrick Mahomes will be something to watch for.

Quarterback decisions in spotlight Russell Wilson’s performance for the New York Giants is a major talking point. A poor start may see rookie Jaxson Dart take over, while Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold try to extend career resurgences. Chicago’s Justin Fields will face mounting pressure to ignite the Bears’ offense, while Geno Smith’s comeback will also be a highlight.

Nostalgic coaching homecomings Ben Johnson spins a headline for leading the Bears against his former team, the Detroit Lions, in Detroit. Expect emotion and tactical chess as the NFC North rivalry gets an extra edge.

Baltimore’s defensive statement The Ravens will look to assert their status as AFC titans with a dominant showing versus the Browns. Lamar Jackson could set the tone for a Super Bowl march, while Cleveland will enter desperate for answers.

Must-win stakes for troubled franchises Start 0-2 and history is not on your side, teams face real pressure to win now. Underperformers and those with new management will aim to step up or risk slipping further behind in the playoff chase.

Live streaming details NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, handle national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.