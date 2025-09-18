NFL Week 3: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL 2025 season is set to roll into Week 3, and anticipation is high for crucial divisional clashes, breakout performances, and emerging storylines that could shape the playoff matchups. From Thursday night’s prime-time kick-off to Monday night’s marquee battles, the schedule is packed with must-watch games. Here are all the details
The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in a Thursday Night Football contest that will once again put Josh Allen in the spotlight. Dolphins are currently struggling with a 0-2 start, raising questions about Tua Tagovailoa and the coaching situation. This game could deepen playoff divisional drama.
With injuries piling up, several teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Commanders will be relying on backup and rookie quarterbacks. How these players perform under pressure could redefine these franchises’ seasons.
Early losses put pressure on teams like the Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins, while undefeated squads, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, will look to assert dominance moving forward.
Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins - 8:15 PM ET (Friday, September 19, 5:45 AM IST)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Cincinnati Bengals vs Minnesota Vikings - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST) Las Vegas Raiders vs Washington Commanders - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers - 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)
Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers - 4:05 PM ET (Monday, 1:35 AM IST)
Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints - 4:05 PM ET (Monday, 1:35 AM IST)
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears - 4:25 PM ET (Monday, 1:55 AM IST)
Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers - 4:25 PM ET (Monday, 1:55 AM IST)
Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants - 8:20 PM ET (Monday, 5:50 AM IST)
Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens - 8:15 PM ET (Tuesday, 5:45 AM IST)
NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.
The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.