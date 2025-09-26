NFL Week 4: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

NFL 2025, Week 4: Here is all you need to know about the full schedule, storylines to watch, the live streaming details, and more.

Aachal Maniyar
Published26 Sep 2025, 02:56 AM IST
NFL Week 4 schedule
NFL Week 4 schedule(Getty Images via AFP)

The 2025 NFL regular season has reached Week 4, delivering a global stage, bold quarterback debuts, and a slate of games loaded with playoff implications. From Thursday night’s kick-off to Monday night’s marquee battles, the schedule is packed with must-watch games. Here are all the details

Key storylines to watch in Week 4

NFL goes international

For the first time, the NFL hosts a regular-season game at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers lead Sunday’s action, bringing American football excitement onto European soil in a move that could set attendance records and widen the league’s worldwide fan base.

Rookie QB impact

The New York Giants turn to first-round pick Jaxson Dart to change fortunes against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dart’s calm preseason and buzzworthy TD passes now meet Chargers’ aggressive defense, making this debut one of the week’s key narratives.

Powerhouse battle: Ravens vs Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens will collide with the Kansas City Chiefs in a Sunday showdown featuring two Super Bowl hopefuls in an unexpected battle to avoid a worrisome 1-3 start. Lamar Jackson squares off against Patrick Mahomes, where every possession could decide the fate of these teams.

Micah Parsons’ revenge game

Green Bay edge rusher Micah Parsons faces his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in a clash that’s sure to feature emotional moments and all-pro talent battling for bragging rights.

Early struggles for contenders

Teams like the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams will enter critical must-win territory. For franchises that have stumbled early, Week 4 will offer one last shot to revive their seasons before playoff hopes slip away.

Full NFL Week 4 Schedule (Times in ET/IST)

Thursday game

Thursday begins with the Seattle Seahawks traveling to the Arizona Cardinals for an NFC West clash at 8:15 PM ET (5:45 AM IST, Friday).

NFL, Sunday matchups

Sunday’s action starts early, as the Minnesota Vikings face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, with kickoff at 9:30 AM ET (7:00 PM IST).

Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Detroit Lions vs Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

New England Patriots vs Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

New York Giants vs Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Mon)

San Francisco 49ers vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Mon)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Mon)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Mon)

Sunday Night Football headlines the Green Bay Packers' visit to the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET (5:50 AM IST, Monday).

Monday Night Football concludes the week with the following games:

Cincinnati Bengals versus Denver Broncos at 7:15 PM ET (4:45 AM IST, Tuesday)

New Orleans Saints versus Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET (5:45 AM IST, Tuesday)

Live streaming details

NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.

The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.

