NFL Week 5: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

NFL Week 5 is set to begin with an international twist, a wave of rookie action, and playoff dreams beginning to shape team urgency across the league. With divisional drama, bye weeks, and heavyweight matchups, the week stands out for its high-stakes matchups from London to Philadelphia.

Storylines to watch London lights Minnesota Vikings make history as the first NFL team to play consecutive international games, now meeting the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Watch for rookie Dillon Gabriel’s London starting debut and Minnesota testing their stamina after last week’s European trip.

Rookie spotlight Jaxson Dart, fresh off his sensational first win, faces the Saints' defense at MetLife, a first road start in the NFL that promises drama against a hostile New Orleans crowd.

Super Bowl contenders The undefeated Buffalo Bills clash with playoff mainstays New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football, with Josh Allen dueling rookie Drake Maye in a possible preview of postseason intensity.

Bye Weeks The Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, and Pittsburgh Steelers all rest in Week 5, marking the start of strategic recovery for the long stretch ahead.

Complete NFL Week 5 schedule and TV times

Thursday Night Football (Prime Video: 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST Friday) The Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in a key NFC West contest at SoFi Stadium.

Sunday International Game (NFL Network: 9:30 AM ET / 7:00 PM IST): The Minnesota Vikings vs the Cleveland Browns play in London for back-to-back European excitement.

Sunday Afternoon Early Window (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST) Dallas Cowboys visit the New York Jets (CBS)

Denver Broncos battle the Philadelphia Eagles (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers (CBS)

Houston Texans face the Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

Tennessee Titans travel to Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

New Orleans Saints meet the New York Giants (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts host Las Vegas Raiders (CBS)

Sunday Afternoon Late Window The Los Angeles Chargers play the Washington Commanders (CBS, 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST Monday)

Cincinnati Bengals face the Detroit Lions (FOX, 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST Monday)

Seattle Seahawks take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX, 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST Monday)

Sunday Night Football (NBC: 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST Monday) Buffalo Bills host New England Patriots in a high-stakes AFC East battle.

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC: 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST Tuesday)

Jacksonville Jaguars meet Kansas City Chiefs, with Trevor Lawrence leading a prime-time duel versus Patrick Mahomes.

Live streaming details NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.