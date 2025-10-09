NFL Week 6: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL season is surging into mid-October with Week 6 unleashing fierce divisional clashes, a global morning kickoff, and a Monday night doubleheader. With playoff momentum at stake and two teams resting after overseas action, every game promises high-impact drama for fans following the action from stadiums and screens worldwide.
The Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans rest after international travel and injuries, limiting rosters for fantasy managers.
The Detroit Lions' offense carries strong momentum into Arrowhead, while the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound after a slow start.
The Baltimore Ravens’ secondary injuries make receivers like Davante Adams and Puka Nacua intriguing fantasy options.
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie QB faces a major test against the Cleveland Browns' defense.
Jacksonville Jaguars playmakers will be geared up to face the Seattle Seahawks’ improving unit.
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Friday)
Sunday International Game (October 12)
Denver Broncos at New York Jets (London) – 9:30 AM ET / 7:00 PM IST
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday)
Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Monday)
Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons – 7:15 PM ET / 4:45 AM IST (Tuesday)
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Tuesday)
NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.
The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.
