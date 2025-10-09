NFL Week 6: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL season is surging into mid-October with Week 6 unleashing fierce divisional clashes, a global morning kickoff, and a Monday night doubleheader. With playoff momentum at stake and two teams resting after overseas action, every game promises high-impact drama for fans following the action from stadiums and screens worldwide.

Team news and other insights The Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans rest after international travel and injuries, limiting rosters for fantasy managers.

The Detroit Lions' offense carries strong momentum into Arrowhead, while the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound after a slow start.

The Baltimore Ravens’ secondary injuries make receivers like Davante Adams and Puka Nacua intriguing fantasy options.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie QB faces a major test against the Cleveland Browns' defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars playmakers will be geared up to face the Seattle Seahawks’ improving unit.

Complete NFL Week 6 schedule and times

Also Read | NFL fans in London get partial refunds after Vikings-Browns ticketing glitch

Thursday night football Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Friday)

Sunday International Game (October 12)

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (London) – 9:30 AM ET / 7:00 PM IST

Sunday early afternoon window Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Sunday late afternoon window Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday)

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)

Sunday night football Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Monday)

Monday double-header (October 13) Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons – 7:15 PM ET / 4:45 AM IST (Tuesday)

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Tuesday)

Bye week The Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans rest in the NFL Week 6

Live streaming details NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.