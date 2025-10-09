Subscribe

NFL Week 6: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

NFL 2025, Week 6: Here is all you need to know about the full schedule, storylines to watch, the live streaming details, and more.

Aachal Maniyar
Published9 Oct 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Advertisement
NFL Week 6 schedule and other details
NFL Week 6 schedule and other details(Getty Images via AFP)

The NFL season is surging into mid-October with Week 6 unleashing fierce divisional clashes, a global morning kickoff, and a Monday night doubleheader. With playoff momentum at stake and two teams resting after overseas action, every game promises high-impact drama for fans following the action from stadiums and screens worldwide.

Advertisement

Team news and other insights

The Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans rest after international travel and injuries, limiting rosters for fantasy managers.

The Detroit Lions' offense carries strong momentum into Arrowhead, while the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound after a slow start.

The Baltimore Ravens’ secondary injuries make receivers like Davante Adams and Puka Nacua intriguing fantasy options.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie QB faces a major test against the Cleveland Browns' defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars playmakers will be geared up to face the Seattle Seahawks’ improving unit.

Complete NFL Week 6 schedule and times

Also Read | NFL fans in London get partial refunds after Vikings-Browns ticketing glitch

Thursday night football

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Friday)

Sunday International Game (October 12)

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (London) – 9:30 AM ET / 7:00 PM IST

Advertisement

Sunday early afternoon window

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Sunday late afternoon window

Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday)

Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)

Sunday night football

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Monday)

Monday double-header (October 13)

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons – 7:15 PM ET / 4:45 AM IST (Tuesday)

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Tuesday)

Bye week

The Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans rest in the NFL Week 6

Live streaming details

NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.

Advertisement

The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.

 
 
Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsNFL Week 6: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts