NFL Week 7: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL Week 7 is set to arrive with heavyweight clashes, back-to-back London excitement, and more playoff implications than ever as midseason football grips the league. With high-flying offenses colliding, returning stars grabbing headlines, and crucial divisional games in play, this week’s action is expected to have intense finishes from sunrise in London to primetime in Seattle.
Both the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens rest this week, providing a much-needed reset as injuries pile up midseason.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs aim to solidify control of the AFC West against a feisty Las Vegas Raiders side.
The Philadelphia Eagles-Minnesota Vikings matchup could become a high-scoring thriller, with both Jalen Hurts and Kirk Cousins among the top-producing QBs in fantasy.
Rookie QB Jaxson Dart continues to attract fantasy managers, while the returning Saquon Barkley expects to strengthen the Giants’ offense at home.
Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield in their Monday showdown.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Friday)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams (London) – 9:30 AM ET / 7:00 PM IST
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST Miami
Dolphins at Cleveland Browns – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
New York Jets at Denver Broncos – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday)
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday)
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)
Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Monday)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions – 7:00 PM ET / 4:30 AM IST (Tuesday)
Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks – 10:00 PM ET / 7:30 AM IST (Tuesday)
NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.
The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.