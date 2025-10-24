NFL Week 8: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL is set to reach its midway mark with Week 8 featuring emotional reunions, revenge matchups, and defining divisional battles. With six teams taking their bye, and the playoff picture gradually sharpening, every game this weekend presents a storyline of urgency.

Complete NFL Week 8 schedule and times Thursday night football (October 23) Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Friday)

Sunday early afternoon window (October 26) Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Sunday late afternoon window Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday)

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)

Sunday night football Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Monday)

Monday matchup (October 27) Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Commanders – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Tuesday)

Bye Week: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Team news and other insights Aaron Rodgers headlines the week as he is set to meet the Green Bay Packers for the first time since parting ways; a must-watch Sunday Night Football reunion is on the cards.

The 49ers-Texans matchup pits one of the league’s top defenses against a struggling offense, while San Francisco will look to snap their interception drought after a record streak without picks.

Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen will return from a bye with an inviting matchup against the Panthers, making him one of the week’s brilliant quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles aim to stay unbeaten at home in a divisional showdown versus the Giants, while Lamar Jackson seeks to ignite Baltimore’s aerial attack.

Live streaming details NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.