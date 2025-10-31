NFL Week 9: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL season powers into Week 9 with dramatic comeback attempts, international stage excitement, and several teams desperate for wins. From the Miami Dolphins hoping to revive their playoff push against the returning Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens, to NFC heavyweights squaring off and the Dallas Cowboys closing out prime time, this week signals a turning point.
Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Friday)
Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Monday)
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Tuesday)
Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Lamar Jackson is set to start for the Baltimore Ravens after missing three games, making the Thursday opener a must-watch.
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes headline Sunday’s late drama as the Chiefs travel to Buffalo, with both teams’ divisional leads in the balance.
Las Vegas, Detroit, and Houston are all targeting key offensive breakouts in home fixtures.
NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.
The matchups will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.
