NFL Week 9: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL season powers into Week 9 with dramatic comeback attempts, international stage excitement, and several teams desperate for wins. From the Miami Dolphins hoping to revive their playoff push against the returning Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens, to NFC heavyweights squaring off and the Dallas Cowboys closing out prime time, this week signals a turning point.

Advertisement

Complete NFL Week 9 schedule and times Thursday night football (October 30) Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Friday)

Sunday early afternoon window (November 2) Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Advertisement

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST

Sunday late afternoon window New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday)

Sunday night football Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Monday)

Monday matchup (November 3) Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Tuesday)

Bye Week: Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team news and other insights Lamar Jackson is set to start for the Baltimore Ravens after missing three games, making the Thursday opener a must-watch.

Advertisement

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes headline Sunday’s late drama as the Chiefs travel to Buffalo, with both teams’ divisional leads in the balance.

Las Vegas, Detroit, and Houston are all targeting key offensive breakouts in home fixtures.

Live streaming details NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, will provide national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.