NFL wild card round: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL playoffs kick off with Wild Card Weekend, delivering six thrilling matchups across three days as 12 teams battle for divisional survival and playoff advancement. From Saturday's NFC West rematch to Monday night's AFC North winner facing the defending champion Texans, every game is win-or-go-home drama. The stage is set for underdogs, comebacks, and thrilling finishes that will determine who advances to the Divisional Round.
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers – 4:30 PM ET / 3:00 AM IST (Sunday)
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears – 8:00 PM ET / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday)
Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles – 4:30 PM ET / 3:00 AM IST (Monday)
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots – 8:00 PM ET / 6:30 AM IST (Monday)
Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Tuesday)
The Rams (12-5) seek revenge against the Panthers (8-9) after losing 31-28 on November 30. A massive line that suggests this contest could be competitive or become a Rams blowout.
Chicago (11-6) hosts Green Bay (9-7-1) in a rivalry that has completely shifted. The Bears ended an 11-game losing streak to the Packers this season and won their Week 16 meeting 22-16 in overtime on a fourth-quarter Caleb Williams comeback throw. This will be the first playoff meeting since 2010.
Buffalo Bills (12-5) travels to Jacksonville (13-4) seeking their first playoff road victory. Notably, Buffalo dominated Jacksonville 47-10 in Week 3 of this season and enters as a slight favourite.
Philadelphia (11-6) hosts the San Francisco 49ers (12-5) in a matchup of Super Bowl contenders. The Eagles are the defending Super Bowl LIX champions. The 49ers feature a potent passing attack, but Philly's defense remains elite, and the NFC East home advantage looms large.
New England (14-3) welcomes the Chargers (11-6) in a potential Super Bowl preview. The Patriots, who rank first in rushing yards per game, are favoured to win in the upcoming thrilling clash.
Pittsburgh (10-7) hosts Houston (12-5) in a Monday night elimination game where the Steelers carry a 2017-2025 playoff drought. The Texans bring a nine-game winning streak, the league's best defense, but have never won a road playoff game in franchise history.
US viewers can access Saturday games on FOX and Prime Video, Sunday games on CBS, FOX, and NBC, and Monday's finale on ESPN/ABC.
Indian fans can stream every Wild Card game live and on demand via DAZN NFL Game Pass, offering full replays, RedZone coverage, and all matchups throughout the weekend.
NFL+ provides mobile streaming, highlights, and replay access for viewers worldwide.
