NHL legend Troy Murray dies at 63: What happened to former Chicago Blackhawks forward? All you need to know

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward and a National Hockey League (NHL) legend Troy Murray had died at the age of 63 on Saturday, the team announced on social media platforms. Murray, who played in 15 NHL seasons, became an analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks after his playing career. Later he also served as a commentator.

“The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Troy Murray, our beloved 'Muzz,' and our love and support go out to his family," the NHL team wrote on X. "Troy was the epitome of a Blackhawk, so far beyond his incredible playing career with a presence felt in every corner of our organization over the last 45 years.

“He was admired by his teammates and our players, and was so proud to connect generations of Blackhawks through his work with the Blackhawks Alumni Association. ”And he absolutely loved bringing Blackhawks hockey to you, our fans, night after night with a dedication to his craft that never wavered to the very end.

"During his long and hard battle with cancer, it was often said that Troy didn’t have any ‘give up’ in him. While our front office simply won’t be the same without him, we will carry that spirit forward every day in his honor. We’ll miss you, Troy,” it added further.

What happened to Troy Murray? Murray was battling cancer since 2021. It resulted in chemotherapy treatments every Monday but that didn't keep him out of broadcast booth. He returned to full broadcast four months later, in a 5-4 overtime win for Blackhawks against the Washington Capitals.

"I can't say enough how much it means to me and my family to get the amazing support we've had. Even to walk downstairs, to see a lot of the people I haven't seen for a long time," Murray had said on that broadcast.

Troy Murray's playing career in numbers He started his career with Chicago Blackhawks in the third round of the 1980 NHL Draft, and played a total of 12 seasons with the side. His best season came in the 1985-86 edition, where he played 80 games, scoring 45 goals, 54 assists and 99 points. In the same season, Murray won the Selke Trophy. The award is given to the forward, who excels in the defensive aspects of the game.