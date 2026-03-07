NHL legend Troy Murray dies at 63: What happened to former Chicago Blackhawks forward? All you need to know

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward and a National Hockey League (NHL) legend Troy Murray had died at the age of 63 on Saturday, the team announced on social media platforms. Murray, who played in 15 NHL seasons, became an analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks after his playing career. Later he also served as a commentator.

Advertisement

“The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Troy Murray, our beloved 'Muzz,' and our love and support go out to his family," the NHL team wrote on X. "Troy was the epitome of a Blackhawk, so far beyond his incredible playing career with a presence felt in every corner of our organization over the last 45 years.

“He was admired by his teammates and our players, and was so proud to connect generations of Blackhawks through his work with the Blackhawks Alumni Association. ”And he absolutely loved bringing Blackhawks hockey to you, our fans, night after night with a dedication to his craft that never wavered to the very end.

"During his long and hard battle with cancer, it was often said that Troy didn’t have any ‘give up’ in him. While our front office simply won’t be the same without him, we will carry that spirit forward every day in his honor. We’ll miss you, Troy,” it added further.

What happened to Troy Murray? Murray was battling cancer since 2021. It resulted in chemotherapy treatments every Monday but that didn't keep him out of broadcast booth. He returned to full broadcast four months later, in a 5-4 overtime win for Blackhawks against the Washington Capitals.

Advertisement

"I can't say enough how much it means to me and my family to get the amazing support we've had. Even to walk downstairs, to see a lot of the people I haven't seen for a long time," Murray had said on that broadcast.

Troy Murray's playing career in numbers He started his career with Chicago Blackhawks in the third round of the 1980 NHL Draft, and played a total of 12 seasons with the side. His best season came in the 1985-86 edition, where he played 80 games, scoring 45 goals, 54 assists and 99 points. In the same season, Murray won the Selke Trophy. The award is given to the forward, who excels in the defensive aspects of the game.

Advertisement

In his final season as a player in 1995-96, Murray won the Stanley Cup with Colorado Avalanche. During his playing career, Murray finished with 584 points (230 goals and 354 assists). In all, he played 915 reular-season games for five teams - Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins. In his 113 Stanley Cup Playoff games, Murray scored 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists).

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in