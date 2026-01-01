NHL Winter Classic 2026, Panthers vs Rangers: Date, time, TV schedule, and complete guide

The NHL's iconic Winter Classic is set to make history on January 2, 2026, venturing to the Sunshine State for the first time. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers at loanDepot park in Miami, transforming the Miami Marlins' home into an outdoor hockey spectacle under the stars. Here is all you need to know about the event.

When is the 2026 NHL Winter Classic? The game is scheduled for Friday (January 2), with puck drop at 8 PM ET. This will mark the fifth time when the Winter Classic will skip New Year's Day, mainly to dodge scheduling conflicts with major college football playoffs. Fans get an exciting post-holiday spectacle to ring in the new year on the ice.

Historic location and significance The matchup will unfold at LoanDepot Park, the vibrant home of MLB's Miami Marlins. This venue choice makes history as the southernmost Winter Classic ever and the first NHL outdoor game in Florida. Expect a unique vibe with palm trees, potential artificial snow, and a retractable roof planned to open for the outdoor feel. Notably, the NHL has beefed up the ice rink to 2.5 inches thick to handle Miami's warmer climate, ensuring top-quality play.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Preview The Florida Panthers, fresh off back-to-back Stanley Cup wins, host this game in their quest for a three-peat, a feat not seen since the 1980s New York Islanders. It's their debut in the Winter Classic. The New York Rangers, on the other hand, are undefeated in five previous outdoor games, bringing star power and a strong travelling fan base. This clash blends championship hunger with outdoor expertise.

How to watch Panthers vs Rangers matchup: TV channels and live stream options Tune in nationally on TNT and truTV for full coverage in the US. Streaming will be available on Max (formerly HBO Max), with pregame shows starting at 7 PM ET featuring legends like Wayne Gretzky.

In Canada, catch it on Sportsnet or TVA Sports.

For audio fans, SiriusXM will offer live radio broadcasts.