Nick Mangold, former New York Jets center and Pro Bowl legend passes away at 41 from kidney disease

New York Jets legend Nick Mangold, the seven-time Pro Bowl center whose toughness and leadership anchored the franchise for over a decade, has passed away at age 41 due to complications from kidney disease, just 12 days after publicly appealing for a life-saving transplant. The New York Jets announced the heartbreaking news on Sunday, sending shockwaves through the NFL community.

Sudden loss after transplant appeal Nick Mangold's health battle became public on October 14 when he revealed a rare genetic disorder diagnosed in 2006. Facing kidney failure and regular dialysis, he made an emotional plea to the Jets and Ohio State fanbases for a donor match. His type O blood ruled out family options.

"This isn't an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what's been happening with me and my health," Mangold stated in his appeal. Tragically, complications arose swiftly, leading to his untimely death.

New York Jets owner and former coach share heartfelt tributes Woody Johnson, Jets owner, issued a statement. "Nick was more than a legendary center," Johnson said. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

Former coach Rex Ryan, shared a personal memory. "It's brutal. Such a great young man. I had the pleasure of coaching him for all six years [I was coach] with the Jets," Ryan said.

He recalled Mangold's loyalty in Ryan's final game: "I remember, it was obvious I was getting fired, my last game Mangold is injured, like injured, and he comes to me and says, 'I'm playing this game.' And he went in and played for me. That's what I remember about this kid. He was awesome and just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family."

From Ohio State star to Jets' Ring of Honor An All-America standout at Ohio State, Mangold entered the NFL as the Jets' first-round pick in 2006, alongside left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson. The duo, nicknamed "Nick & Brick," built one of the league's sturdiest offensive lines, fueling playoff berths in 2006, 2009, and 2010, the Jets' most recent postseason appearances.

Mangold's resume shines brightly with seven Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro nods, and mentoring rookie QB Mark Sanchez to AFC Championship Games in 2009 and 2010. His durability was unmatched, he played five full seasons before his first absence, missing only four games in his initial 10 years. In 2022, Mangold joined the Jets' Ring of Honor.