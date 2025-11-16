Nico Iamaleava injury: Latest update about UCLA’s starting quarterback ahead of Ohio State clash

UCLA Bruins' starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava is set to miss Saturday’s game against top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes after suffering a concussion in last week’s loss to Nebraska Cornhuskers, multiple sources confirmed Friday. This significant blow came just hours before kickoff at Ohio Stadium, further complicating the Bruins' chances as heavy underdogs on the road.

How the concussion happened Nico Iamaleava sustained the injury during UCLA's tough 28-21 loss to Nebraska on November 8. He played the entire game, completing 17-of-25 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 15 times for 86 yards. Remarkably, he was sacked three times but showed no immediate signs of trouble on the field.

Who will replace Nico Iamaleava? Redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan will make his first career start in place of Iamaleava. A holdover from the Chip Kelly era, Duncan is a former three-star recruit from the 2023 class. He has seen minimal action this season, only entering briefly during a blowout win over Michigan State on October 11, where he handed off without attempting a pass or run.

Interestingly, Iamaleava's younger brother, true freshman Madden Iamaleava, has been taking reps as the backup this week. Duncan has yet to throw a college pass, making this a daunting debut against one of the nation's top defenses.

Nico Iamaleava's impact on UCLA this season The former Tennessee transfer has been the heart of UCLA's offense in 2025. Starting all nine games, he has amassed 1,659 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His dual-threat ability shines on the ground, leading the team with 474 rushing yards and four scores.

Nico Iamaleava sparked a mid-season turnaround, helping the Bruins win three straight in October, including an upset over then-No. 7 Penn State. However, UCLA sits at 3-6 overall and needs to win out for bowl eligibility. Losing him against undefeated Ohio State (9-0), who boast a 13-game win streak, dims any upset hopes.