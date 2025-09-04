Nik Bonitto becomes highest paid non-QB for Broncos with $120M extension; netizens react, ‘Think he’s worth it?’

The Denver Broncos have signed outside linebacker Nik Bonitto to a four-year, $120 million extension with $70 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback on the team. The deal has sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with fans debating whether the 25-year-old pass rusher is worth the hefty price tag.

Denver Broncos' form Nik Bonitto, a 2022 second-round pick from Oklahoma, earned his massive extension after a remarkable 2024 season. As a first-time full-time starter, he recorded a career-high 13.5 sacks, 48 tackles, 24 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss, and a 71-yard pick-six against the Indianapolis Colts. His 13.5 sacks ranked third in the NFL, while his quarterback hits and tackles for loss placed him among the league’s elite defenders. With 23 sacks and 92 tackles over three seasons, his 2024 Pro Bowl performance solidified his role as an important part of Denver’s defense.

Denver Broncos’ Defensive Investment The Broncos’ decision to lock up Nik Bonitto reflected their commitment to a defense that ranked third in points allowed last season, propelling them to their first playoff appearance since 2015. Denver’s “Orange Crush” defense featured a league-best six players with at least five sacks, with Bonitto leading the charge.

The team has also secured cornerback Patrick Surtain II and pass rushers Jonathon Cooper and Zach Allen with recent extensions, but Bonitto’s deal elevates him above them all as the highest-paid non-quarterback on the roster.

With a base salary of $5.3 million due in 2025, the Broncos ensured Bonitto wouldn’t hit the open market. The extension positions him as a long-term pillar as Denver aims to build on their upward trajectory under head coach Sean Payton.

Reactions from the netizens The announcement sent shockwaves across platforms like X, where fans shared mixed reactions. Some praised the Broncos for securing a young, talent. Others raised questions on the team for spending huge some of money on his signing.