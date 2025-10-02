Niko Mikkola signs eight-year extension with Florida Panthers; check details

The Florida Panthers have secured a key piece of their championship roster, signing defenseman Niko Mikkola to an eight-year contract extension, as announced by general manager Bill Zito on Thursday.

While financial details were not disclosed, the deal, which begins in the 2026-27 season, highlights the team’s commitment to maintaining their defensive core as they chase a historic three-peat.

This move comes at a challenging time for the Panthers, who are without stars Matthew Tkachuk and captain Aleksander Barkov due to injuries.

Niko Mikkola's form At 29, Mikkola is coming off a career-best season, showcasing his value as a reliable two-way defenseman. In the previous season, he set personal NHL highs with six goals, 16 assists, and 22 points, along with a plus-12 rating. His 116 shots on goal and average ice time of 20:12 per game further highlight his growing role.

Mikkola led the Panthers with 137 hits and ranked second in blocked shots with 88, trailing only teammate Gustav Forsling. His physical presence, at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, combined with strong skating, made him an important part of the Florida Panthers' back-to-back Stanley Cup victories.

Bill Zito on Niko Mikkola “Niko has proven himself to be a dependable defenseman who uses his speed and physicality to impact both ends of the ice,” Zito said in a statement.

“He was an indispensable piece of our past two championship campaigns, and we are thrilled that Niko will be continuing his career with the Florida Panthers,” he added.

Niko Mikkola's importance to the Panthers Niko Mikkola’s impact extended into the postseason, where he played a crucial role in the Florida Panthers' championship runs. Over the past two seasons, he appeared in 46 playoff games, averaging 19:23 of ice time per game. His six points (three goals, three assists) in 22 playoff games last season included a memorable game-winning goal in Game 3 of the 2025 Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Niko Mikkola’s journey to Florida Panthers A native of Finland, Niko Mikkola was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round (No. 127) of the 2015 NHL Draft. After three seasons with the Blues, he was traded to the New York Rangers in 2023 as part of the Vladimir Tarasenko deal.

Mikkola then signed a three-year, $7.5 million contract with the Panthers as a free agent in July 2023, with this season marking the final year of that deal. His new eight-year extension aligns him with other Panthers defensemen like Gustav Forsling, Aaron Ekblad, and Seth Jones, who are also locked into long-term contracts, ensuring stability on Florida’s blue line.

Mikkola’s strong play has also earned him consideration for Finland’s 2026 Olympic team in Milan, where he is expected to represent his country.