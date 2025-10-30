Nikola Topic, Oklahoma City Thunder's guard battles testicular cancer

In a heartfelt update that has sent shockwaves through the NBA community, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and has commenced chemotherapy treatment. The 20-year-old Serbian sensation, selected 12th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, is drawing strength from an optimistic prognosis as he navigates this unexpected health challenge.

Advertisement

Thunder general manager Sam Presti shared the news with reporters on Thursday, emphasizing the team's unwavering support for their promising young talent.

Topic, who missed his entire rookie season recovering from a torn ACL, now faces another hurdle, but with medical experts expressing strong confidence in his recovery.

Diagnosis and medical action Nikola Topic underwent a biopsy procedure at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston in early October. The results confirmed the testicular cancer diagnosis, prompting immediate action. Sam Presti revealed that Topic personally requested the team withhold public disclosure until he could start chemotherapy, showcasing the guard's resilience and desire for privacy during this vulnerable time.

Also Read | Russell Westbrook agrees to join Sacramento Kings for 18th NBA season

"Doctors are 'extremely positive' about the long-term outlook for Topic," Presti stated, highlighting the proactive steps taken to address the condition head-on. This early intervention is a key factor in the favourable projections from medical professionals, offering hope to fans and teammates alike.

Advertisement

Focus on the health first As Nikola Topic embarks on his treatment regimen, he demonstrates remarkable determination by continuing light workouts. However, the Thunder organization is prioritizing his well-being over any basketball timeline. Presti made it clear that there is no set return date for the 6-foot-6 playmaker, who was poised to make his NBA debut this season after overseas success in Europe.