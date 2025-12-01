No. 23 North Texas names Drew Svobda as interim coach for bowl game

DENTON, Texas (AP) — North Texas has named associate head coach Drew Svoboda as the interim coach for the No. 23 Mean Green and the New Mexico Bowl that will end their record-breaking season.

UNT athletic director Jared Mosely announced the move Tuesday, a day after Eric Morris was formally introduced as the new coach at Oklahoma State, and Neal Brown his replacement at North Texas.

When Morris was named as Oklahoma State’s new coach two weeks ago, he had said he would finish the season with the Mean Green (11-2). But their 34-21 loss to CFP-bound Tulane in the American Conference game on Friday night knocked them out of contention for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff, and they will instead play San Diego State (9-3) on Dec. 27.

“After several thoughtful conversations with coach Eric Morris over the past week, we mutually agreed that with his impending transition to Oklahoma State, the best path forward for both programs is for Eric to turn his full attention to his new role in Stillwater," Mosley said in a statement.

During his introduction in Stillwater on Monday, Morris had said, “Right now, my focus has switched 100% to Oklahoma State football.”

Morris was 22-16 in his three seasons with the Mean Green, who this season have set a school record for wins. He takes over an Oklahoma State team that hasn't won a conference game in the Big 12 since 2023.

Svoboda joined the North Texas staff with Morris three years ago, and his roles have included overseeing special teams and the tight ends. Before that, he was a senior special assistant for special teams and offense at Alabama under coach Nick Saban.

