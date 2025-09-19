Noah Lyles matches Usain Bolt’s historic 200-meter record with fourth straight title at World Championships

Noah Lyles, American sprinter clinched his fourth consecutive 200-meter world championship title, joining sprint legend Usain Bolt as the only men to achieve this feat. Running a 19.52 seconds at Japan’s National Stadium, Lyles solidified his dominance in the event, overcoming a challenging season marked by injury. This victory not only scripted his legacy but also placed him in the same elite category as Bolt, who won four straight 200-meter world titles from 2009 to 2015.