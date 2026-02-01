Nolte, Meyers Taylor, Humphries Armbruster lead with 1 run left in Olympic monobob

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Germany's Laura Nolte, and the U.S. duo of Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries Armbruster have separated themselves from the pack with one run remaining in the women's monobob race at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Nolte is the leader going into the final run, with a time of 2 minutes, 58.27 seconds. Meyers Taylor is second in 2:58.42, and Humphries Armbruster is third in 2:51.51.

Germany's Lisa Buckwitz is fourth, 0.88 seconds off Nolte's lead. Kaysha Love of the U.S. is fifth, 0.95 seconds back. They would need one of the three leaders to have major problems in the fourth run if they are to finish in a medal position.

The fourth run is later Monday night.

Humphries Armbruster won the gold medal in the inaugural running of monobob at the 2022 Beijing Games, with Meyers Taylor winning silver.

If either of the top two Americans medal, they would be the first 40-something females to do so in women's Olympic bobsled history. Meyers Taylor — already the oldest woman to win a bobsled medal, having been 37 at the Beijing Games — is 41, and Humphries Armbruster is 40.

This is the fifth time that Meyers Taylor and Humphries Armbruster have competed in the Olympics. Each has medaled in each of their previous four appearances; Humphries Armbruster was also on the Canadian Olympic team in 2006, but did not race in those Turin Games.

Meyers Taylor — with three silvers and two bronzes entering Monday — could tie speedskating great Bonnie Blair with her sixth medal for the U.S. in the Winter Games.