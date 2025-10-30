Norfolk State vs Delaware State: Michael Vick to face DeSean Jackson in epic Philly HBCU showdown

Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson, two NFL legends turned coaches, are set to face off at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field for the first time. Former Eagles stars lead their teams in a thrilling Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) showdown. This Thursday night game pits Jackson's Delaware State Hornets against Vick's Norfolk State Spartans, blending rivalry, history, and community healing.

Coaching debuts and team turnarounds Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson, both icons, are in their rookie year as head coaches at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

DeSean Jackson has transformed Delaware State dramatically. The Hornets, who won just two games in the prior two seasons, now lead the MEAC with a 5-3 record. Jackson's leadership has sparked a revival, putting DSU atop the conference standings.

On the other hand, Michael Vick's path at Norfolk State has been rockier. The Spartans sit at the bottom with a 1-7 record. Amid a four-game skid, Vick recently fired several defensive coaches to shake things up. Despite the struggles, Vick's experience as a remarkable quarterback brings hope for future growth.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker honored both with commemorative Liberty Bells, symbolizing the city's pride in this historic event.

Game details: How to Watch Norfolk State vs Delaware State TV channel: ESPNU

Streaming options: ESPN app or Fubo (with free trial)

Date and time: Thursday, October 30, at 7 PM ET

Unity amid tragedy: HBCU community rallies This matchup transcends football, offering solace after heartbreak. Last weekend's homecoming shooting at Lincoln University, the nation's first degree-granting HBCU, left one dead and six injured.

Lincoln Athletic Director Harry Stinson III captured the sentiment, stating, "This game, Norfolk State versus Delaware State, is kind of putting us back into that mantra and that thought process of, 'These games are meant to bring together excellence, Black culture, [and the] Black experience on a national platform,'" Stinson said.

"It's great to have that culmination come together, where people, no matter what their HBCU connection is, are able to come and experience a great game highlighted by two great coaches, especially at a time when America, Philadelphia, and HBCUs need something to rally around."

Lincoln alumni echo this resilience. "Despite what happened on Saturday, we're not trying to let that get in the way of our support of other HBCUs," shared a Class of 1985 graduate attending the game. Solidarity shines as fans pack the stands.

Philadelphia's deep HBCU football roots Philly's love for HBCU gridiron runs deep, dating to the 1890s. Lincoln and Howard Universities clashed at Shibe Park (later Connie Mack Stadium). By the 1920s, their Thanksgiving "The Classic" drew massive crowds, rotating venues until 1959.