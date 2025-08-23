NorthEast United FC retain Durand Cup title with 6-1 win over Diamond Harbour in 2025 final

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) have retained their Durand Cup title by beating Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) in the final with a stunning 6-1 win on Saturday (August 23). In the Durand Cup 2025 final at Kolkata’s iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, NEUFC became the first team since East Bengal (1989-1991) to successfully defend the title, showcasing their dominance in Indian football’s oldest tournament.

A competitive start The match began with both teams vying for control, as NEUFC’s structured playstyle clashed with DHFC’s unpredictable, fast-paced approach. Early on, both sides struggled to maintain possession, with NEUFC’s Alaaeddine Ajaraie nearly opening the scoring in the 4th minute, only for DHFC goalkeeper Mirshad to make a crucial save.

Diamond Harbour responded with intent, as Joby Justin’s long-range effort in the 8th minute sailed wide, and Samuel’s free kick in the 21st minute was wasted.

NorthEast United's breakthrough The deadlock was broken in the 30th minute when NEUFC’s Asheer Akhtar capitalized on a poorly cleared corner, slotting the ball home to give the defending champions a 1-0 lead. The Highlanders doubled their advantage just before halftime as Parthib Gogoi’s scored from the left flank, following a dynamic run by Ajaraie, sent NEUFC into the break with a commanding 2-0 lead.

Second-half domination by NEUFC The second half saw NEUFC unleash their full attacking prowess. Just five minutes after the restart, Thoi Singh made it 3-0 with a simple finish, powered by a pass from Ajaraie. Diamond Harbour, on the other hand, showed brief signs of life, with Dinesh’s stinging shot in the 62nd minute parried away by NEUFC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh. They managed a goal in the 68th minute when Luka Majcen’s header deflected off an NEUFC defender into the net, briefly reducing the deficit to 3-1.

However, NEUFC’s relentless pressure continued, and Jairo Samperio stored another goal in the 81st minute with a composed finish and extinguished any hopes of a comeback for the Diamond Harbour. In the 86th minute, Ajaraie provided an assist for Andy to send the ball over the DHFC keeper, making it 5-1. The rout was completed in stoppage time when Ajaraie converted a penalty, sealing the 6-1 scoreline.

NorthEast United's undefeated path to victory NEUFC’s triumph earned them not only the Durand Cup trophy but also a record-breaking prize purse of ₹1.21 crore, the highest in the tournament’s history. Their path to the final was marked by an unbeaten run.

Group Stage NorthEast United vs Malaysian Armed Forces: NEUFC won 3-1

NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: NEUFC won 2-1

NorthEast United vs Rangdajied United FC: Match tied 2-2

Knockouts Quarterfinals: NorthEast United vs Bodoland FC: NEUFC won 4-0

Semifinals: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: NEUFC won 1-0