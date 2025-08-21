Northwestern settles with fired coach Pat Fitzgerald over wrongful termination lawsuit: Key details explained

Northwestern University and former football coach Pat Fitzgerald reached a settlement on August 21 (Thursday), resolving his $130 million wrongful termination lawsuit against the school. The settlement ends a high-profile legal battle sparked by Fitzgerald’s suspension in July 2023, following allegations of hazing within the Wildcats’ football program.

Details about the lawsuit Pat Fitzgerald, a Northwestern icon who served as head coach for 17 years, was initially suspended for two weeks without pay in July 2023 after reports of hazing surfaced within the football program.

The allegations, detailed by two former players in an interview with The Daily Northwestern, described disturbing hazing rituals, including a practice called “running,” where players were allegedly restrained and subjected to inappropriate acts by upperclassmen. Following the report, Northwestern president Michael Schill revisited the suspension and terminated Fitzgerald’s contract.

Fitzgerald filed a $130 million wrongful termination lawsuit in October 2023, claiming he was unaware of the hazing and that his sacking was unjust. In a statement released on Thursday, Fitzgerald reiterated that he had no knowledge of the hazing but acknowledged that it occurred within the program. He expressed disappointment that the incidents were not reported to him, preventing him from taking action to stop the behavior and protect student-athletes.

Pat Fitzgerald’s tenure at Northwestern University Fitzgerald’s history with Northwestern spans nearly three decades:

Player (1993-96): A two-time unanimous All-American linebacker and Chuck Bednarik Award winner.

Assistant Coach (2001-05): Served under head coach Randy Walker.

Head Coach (2006-22): Compiled a 110-101 record, with a 5-5 bowl game record and two Big Ten Championship Game appearances. His tenure included three 10-win seasons but ended with a 4-20 record over his final two years, including a 1-11 season in 2022.

Notably, at the time of his sacking, Fitzgerald was one of the longest-tenured coaches in college football.

Hazing allegations and fallout The hazing allegations centered on a ritual called “running,” where players were reportedly restrained by 8-10 upperclassmen wearing masks and subjected to degrading acts in a dark locker room. While an initial university investigation found no evidence that Fitzgerald or his staff were aware of the hazing, it noted “significant opportunities” for coaches to have discovered and reported it. The allegations led to multiple lawsuits from former players against both Fitzgerald and Northwestern.

Settlement details The terms of the settlement remain confidential, but it marks the resolution of Fitzgerald’s legal battle with Northwestern. In his statement, Fitzgerald emphasized that extensive discovery during the lawsuit confirmed his lack of knowledge about the hazing. He expressed regret that hazing occurred and that it went unreported, preventing him from addressing it with the athletic department.

Northwestern’s transition to David Braun Following Fitzgerald’s exit, Northwestern promoted newly hired defensive coordinator David Braun to head coach for the 2023 season. Braun, previously the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State (2019-22), earned the 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year award. In his two seasons with the Wildcats, he has a 12-13 record and is entering his third season in 2025.