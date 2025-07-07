Novak Djokovic beats Alex de Minaur in Wimbledon 2025 Round of 16; stays in quest for 25th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, showcased his grass-court mastery in a close round of 16 match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. The Serbian, seeded sixth, entered Centre Court, having recently celebrated his 100th Wimbledon singles victory. His ability to neutralize de Minaur’s speed set the tone for a match that highlights why he remains a formidable force at 38. Djokovic claimed win with 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

What happened in the match? The match began with Alex de Minaur claiming the first set by 6-1. However, Novak Djokovic bounced back and won the next two sets with 6-4 each. The game became more dramatic when Alex took the lead 4-2 in the fourth set. Djokovic’s game plan was a masterclass in adaptability as he then turned the tables again to clinch the win with 6-4 in the final set.

Storming into the quarterfinals Facing a player who had previously defeated him at the 2024 United Cup, Djokovic displayed the mental toughness that has defined his 24 Grand Slam titles. De Minaur, eager to erase the memory of his 2024 Wimbledon withdrawal due to a hip injury, pushed hard. But Djokovic’s ability to elevate his game at crucial moments, evident in a stunning backhand volley winner, frustrated the Australian. The Serbian’s focus under pressure ensured he advanced to the quarterfinals, keeping his quest for the 25th Grand Slam and an eighth Wimbledon title alive.

Also Read | Aryna Sabalenka storms into Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinals

Eyeing another Grand Slam title Djokovic moves closer to equaling Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles. Notably, Djokovic has reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 16th time. His next opponent will test his resilience, but the Serbian’s performance against de Minaur signals he is in prime form.

Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam wins Australian Open: Champion (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023)

French Open: Champion (2016, 2021, 2023)

Wimbledon: Champion (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022)