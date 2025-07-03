Novak Djokovic beats Dan Evans in straight sets to cruise into third round of Wimbledon 2025; netizens react

Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, showcased his grass-court dominance as he defeated British wildcard Daniel Evans in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 6-0). Novak advanced to the third round of Wimbledon 2025 with his commanding win.

Previous match against Daniel Evans The match saw the Serbian star overcome a historical head-to-head deficit, having previously lost to Evans on the clay courts of Monte Carlo in 2021.

“It’s a good test for both of us,” Djokovic had said before the match. “I think he’s been picking his form up, as well. I think his rankings are not doing him justice at the moment. He deserves to be ranked higher. He is one of the guys that you don’t want to face on grass.”

Special Wimbledon record in sight Novak Djokovic, a 38-year-old is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and an eighth Wimbledon crown to match Roger Federer’s men’s record.

Djokovic's struggles in the first round of Wimbledon 2025 Novak Djokovic’s journey to the third round wasn’t without hurdles. In the first round against Alexandre Muller, he battled a stomach issue that required two visits from a doctor during his 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-2 victory.

“I went from feeling my absolute best for a set and a half to my absolute worst for about 45 minutes,” Djokovic revealed post-match.

“Whether it was a stomach bug, I don’t know what it is, but just struggled with that. The energy kind of kicked back after some doctor’s miracle pills and I managed to finish the match on a good note.”

A quest for history Djokovic’s pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title carries immense weight. Having reached the final in each of the last six editions, only to fall to Carlos Alcaraz in 2023 and 2024, Djokovic seems confident in his ability to reclaim the crown. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I have a chance. I think I always have a chance,” he stated.

Netizens' reactions to Novak Djokovic's win against Dan Evans Novak Djokovic's fans lauded his win and lavished praises on their social media handles. Netizens failed to keep calm and congratulated Novak on his win especially after his struggles in the previous game, marking his comeback.

